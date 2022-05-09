Sewage Solution

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The Town of Sullivan’s Island held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the official completion of its new wastewater treatment plant April 29. The $25-million project provides residents and businesses with a state-of-the-art sewer system that can withstand the wrath of nature and serve the needs of the town for the next 50 to 100 years. Left to right: Town Administrator Andy Benke, Mayor Pat O’Neil, Water & Sewer Department Manager Greg Gress and Council Member Bachman Smith, chair of the Council’s Water and Sewer Committee.