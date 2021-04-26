Service, Not Self-service

I am writing to endorse Pat O’Neil for mayor of Sullivan’s Island. Pat is an exceptional leader with the highest moral character and integrity. He speaks the truth and considers the needs of all island residents. Pat has a strong grasp of the complex issues we face and a willingness to stand firm when needed and compromise when necessary.

I have listened carefully to each of the five candidates running for town counsel. I endorse Scott Millimet, Justin Novak and Gary Visser.These candidates have expressed a commitment to strong citizen engagement in our decision making. They support an open process and transparent governance. They represent what a public servant should be — serving the public not self-serving. Please vote for Scott Millimet, Justin Novak, and Gary Visser for the island we love.

Rita Langley

Sullivan’s Island