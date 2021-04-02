Staff Report for Island Eye News

Mark Daly, Senate of Ireland’s Chair.

Tuesday afternoon before St. Patrick’s Day, Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil received an email from a Irish dignitary across the pond. The Senate of Ireland’s Chair Mark Daly emailed a unexpectedly O’Neil in the spirit of the cultural and religious celebration.

After the exchange, O’Neil invited Daly to virtually attend the town’s council meeting via Zoom later that evening.

Despite the time difference and technological difficulties, Daly was able to join the meeting for a brief period to extend his greeting.

The following is the initial message from Daly that preceded further dialogue with O’Neil:

As Chair of the Senate of Ireland I would like to wish you a very Happy St. Patricks Day.

I would also like to extend an invitation to you, your family, friends or constituents, to visit the Irish Senate, where I would be delighted to give a VIP tour.

On St. Patrick’s Day, our national holiday we also celebrate the long and enduring relationship between our two Republics.

For decades, people have left our shores to make a valuable contribution to life in American, many of whom have, like yourself gone into public service. We are proud to have at least 22 American presidents who can trace their ancestry to our island and there are over 30 million U.S. residents who claim Irish Heritage.

If you would have time to take a call, I would be delighted to wish you a Happy St. Patrick’s Day personally or at a time convenient for you. I would like to wish you all a safe and enjoyable St. Patrick’s Day

Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Lá Fheile Pádraig Shona Daoibh.

Is mise le meas,

Senator Mark Daly

Cathaoirleach of Seanad Eireann

(Chair of the Senate of Ireland)

Leinster House,

Kildare Street,

Dublin 2.