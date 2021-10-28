Selling The Last Patches Of Poinsettias

By Betsy Cappelmann for The Island Eye News

The Isle of Palms Garden Club will be selling wreaths, roping, mailbox huggies, bows and poinsettias until Nov. 12; delivery will be on Nov. 29. The garden club is a non-profit organization that contributes to civic beautification. The club donates money to organizations that help preserve our environment, both land, coast and ocean. Additionally, wreaths, trees and teddy bears are decorated for MUSC patients who will not be home for the holidays. Other projects are addressed each year according to the needs of our community and its surrounding area.

Please contact Janice Ashley 843-696-5671 or Eugenia7@bellsouth.net or Kathy Shook 704-577-6087 shookup@hotmail.com. Please see the order form on Isle of Palms Garden Club Facebook page.