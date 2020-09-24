Seeking An Upset

By Gregg Bragg, The Island Eye News Senior Staff Writer

Richard Hricik hopes to unseat longtime incumbent.

“Nothing changes if nothing changes,” is a recurring theme on Richard Hricik’s campaign website.

Hricik, who is running for the South Carolina Senate against a 16-year incumbent, is counting on an ingrained work ethic to pull off an upset in District 43.

“I’ve been working since I was 14. Work is in my DNA,” Hricik said during a phone interview on Sept. 16.

His grandparents immigrated through Ellis Island, bringing only a determination that they passed on to him. Hricik worked during the day, attended Cleveland State at night and on weekends and earned an accounting degree with honors.

He was the first in his family to graduate from college but didn’t stop there. He repeated the work/ school formula as a forensic accountant while earning a law degree from William & Mary in 1993. He is a strong supporter of public education, giving back to Wando High School’s Advanced Placement program, for example.

“The state of South Carolina has a competition called ‘We the People.’ The program allows high school students the opportunity to debate and discuss issues of constitutional law. It’s an actual competition and the Wando AP U.S. History class competes in the program, and I come in to assist the students prepare their arguments. They won the competition in 2018 and again in 2020,” Hricik grinned.

He added that improving education in South Carolina is a top priority for him.

“Our children can’t compete in the economy of tomorrow from a broken education system of the past. We have consistently failed our children for over 20 years. You never hear any of our elected leaders say ‘South Carolina will be No. 1 in public education in 10 years, and here’s how we’re going to get there.’ There’s no buy-in. In business, what you do is set a goal. Then you put your management team in place, get buy-in and set metrics. You need to elect people who are authentic about funding education,” Hricik said.

He drove home the point by quoting Maria Montessori’s insistence that all children can learn.

“We have a history of not funding public education in South Carolina. The teachers went to the statehouse to protest being underpaid. That we would do anything with [education] dollars other than go to the public education system is just wrong,” he chastised, when asked about the use of CARES Act money to fund private schools in the state.

He claimed many private schools in the Charleston area could or had already applied for funds through the Payroll Protection Program, making the governor’s plan of giving them additional CARES Act money unnecessary.

“We should be carbon neutral in the state in 2050. It is readily and easily attainable,” said Hricik as he shifted gears to discuss climate change. “Other cities and states have such goals, and ours is among the most vulnerable. All state government should be carbon free by 2050. When you create a goal, things change.”

“There’s only one line in the entirety of South Carolina code that addresses this: ‘insure that any future energy strategy that promotes carbon … greenhouse gas reduction … should include nuclear energy.’ That was passed in 2008, and we all know how that turned out,” said Hricik referring the V.C. Summer debacle – the $9 billion nuclear power project that fell apart.

“The water in the harbor is rising. It cannot be negotiated with; it is happening. Those flood waters are going to be heard. We’ve had no authentic leadership on the issue of sea level rise … and no one has acknowledged or addressed the root cause – greenhouse gases. My opponent hasn’t. Even his opposition to offshore drilling has more to do with the infrastructure. He says his opposition is based on the current glut of oil in the markets, not necessarily protecting our coast,” charged Hricik.

“Again, we have no plan. We need authentic leadership. We should be leading on this. … as vulnerable as we are in the Lowcountry.”

Hricik takes heart from the success of his South Carolina House District 115 counterpart. He said it is a sign the Lowcountry is moving forward.

“Change has come and is coming to the Lowcountry. The election of Joe Cunningham and Spencer Wetmore – the makeup of and minds in the Lowcountry have changed,” he said.

Although sea level rise and education are top priorities for Hricik, he also plans on limiting himself to two terms in office; on voting to use an independent commission to draw political districts; to forgo money from political action committees; to vote for Medicaid expansion in South Carolina; and to make voting easier for all South Carolinians.

The Island Eye News has reached out to Hricik’s opponent, State Sen. Chip Campsen, to see if he would like to be interviewed for an article in our next edition.