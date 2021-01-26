See You In September

By Alli Sparks for The Island Eye News

If you were planning to attend the World Championship Chili Cook Off, you’ll have to wait until September. After discussions with officials in Myrtle Beach, the organizers of the annual event have announced that it has been rescheduled from April until Sept. 17 through Sept. 19.

“We know chiliheads are eager to get back to cooking after such a long year of postponements and inactivity as a result of the pandemic,” said Mike McCloud, president and CEO of MMA Creative, the company responsible for WCCC . “But with COVID-19 continuing to create many issues everywhere, we think April is too early. We have spent a lot of time talking to local officials and weighing the options. All of our key constituents – from sponsors to the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce – feel like a fall time frame would be more rewarding for everyone involved.”

“There are still travel restrictions in certain parts of the country, as well as many restrictions on large public gatherings,” he added. “We have a great event planned. We want to be able to conduct it in an environment that will allow for more participation than is currently allowed.”

“We are thrilled to welcome chiliheads from across America to come and experience the magic of Myrtle Beach and The Grand Strand as they compete in the World Championship Chili Cook Off,” said Karen Riordan, CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. “Fall is a great time for this event. The weather is warm, attractions are open and the beach is beautiful.”

The Chili Cook Off will be held at the Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place, facing the Atlantic Ocean.

Chili cooks who are registered to compete but have a conflict with the new dates should email vmarnick@icschili. com. Otherwise, all registered cooks will be automatically moved to the September date.

Since 1967, the International Chili Society has been bringing people together over one of America’s greatest culinary creations. ICS sanctions more than 100 events a year nationwide with one mission – to continuously improve chili while raising money for charities and nonprofits. More than $100 million has been donated to charities since ICS was started.