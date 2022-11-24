Seaside Singers Present A Coastal Christmas

By Penny Portman for The Island Eye News

Please join Seaside Singers Community Choir in concert at 4 p.m. on Dec. 4 as we celebrate the music of the holiday season with A Coastal Christmas.

The concert will feature a brass quintet from the Charleston Symphony as well as other guest instrumentalists. The performance will be held at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle Street, on Sullivan’s Island.

Tickets may be obtained from any choir member or at the door. The suggested donation is $10. The concert is sponsored by the John Price Law Firm. Seaside Singers, a community choir for men and women, has provided choral music in the area since January 2017. Our mission is to promote high quality choral singing and enhance the cultural life of the local community. The choir has two rehearsal seasons a year, Fall and Spring. Each season culminates in a public concert. Seaside Singers is professionally led by Music Director Cathy Ardrey.

The choir welcomes new members. For information about the concert, joining the choir, or becoming a sponsor or patron, please check our website, seasidesingers.org, or contact Jan at jankerrigan@comcast.net. Seaside Singers is a registered nonprofit corporation.