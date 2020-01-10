SEADOGS Set Annual Meeting

Provided for Island Eye News

SEADOGS, the Seabrook Island advocacy group for owners and their dogs, will hold its annual meeting Feb. 4, at 6 p.m. in the Live Oak Hall at the Lake House.

The officers will provide an annual review of 2019 for the SEADOGS organization, then we will be honored to have special guest Ric Sommons, the owner of Dolittle’s Premium Pet Provisions. Ric will share his thoughts on pet food and the current state of the pet food market. He has simple advice on how a few minor changes to your dog’s diet can improve the dog’s health and welfare.

Dolittle’s has been a part of the Charleston community since 1994. Ric has years of experience reviewing, researching and selling quality pet food. We are excited to hear his views on this important and timely issue.

All Seabrook Island residents are invited to attend the meeting. We are always looking for new members, so please join us to hear about the good work SEADOGS does for the Seabrook Island community. As usual, SEADOGS will be collecting donations for a charitable organization in the community. This year, we will be helping Meals on Wheels with the purchase of pet food that is distributed to pet owners in need. If you would like to make a donation, you will be able to do so at the meeting.

Since the meeting will be held during dinnertime, we will have a potluck meal. If you can, please bring either an appetizer, main dish or dessert. SEADOGS will provide the drinks.

For more information on the event or about the SEADOGS, contact Mitch Pulwer at mjpulw@yahoo.com.