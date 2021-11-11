Seabrook Island Artist Guild To Add Splash Of Color To Black Friday

By Seabrook Island Artist Guild for The Island Eye News

Location: The Lake House, Seabrook Island

The Black Friday event has been one of the biggest shows of the year for the many talented and prized artists of the Seabrook Island Artist Guild. Expect to see oil paintings, watercolors and pastels of seascapes, landscapes, wildlife and more. This event promises to offer a beautiful display of both traditional and abstract paintings.

Time: Friday, Nov. 26 (1-6 p.m.)

Come and shop or just come to view the fabulous artwork. If you are not a resident of Seabrook Island and you would like to attend the show, simply email Rob at bavier85@ gmail.com in advance of the show and he will arrange for a gate pass for you.

Beverages and refreshments will be served from 4-6 p.m. Masks are required regardless of your COVID-19 vaccination status but may be removed while eating or drinking. SIAG now has 96 members from Seabrook Island, Kiawah Island and Johns Island.

For more information on the Guild events, workshops, and membership, visit seabrookislandartistguild.com.