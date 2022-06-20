Sculptures In The Sand

By IOP Exchange Club for The Island Eye News

It was such a treat to be in the cheerleading section of “Team LENS” at the Piccolo Spoleto Sand Sculpting contest Saturday. We made an Emblem! And we won a prize! LENS – Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support – is the newest Community Support project of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club.

Exchange member, Ted Kinghorn, recruited our newest members, Thomas Holthus and Debra Sullivan, and then enlisted the help of our friend and Ace Sculptor, Allan West, without whom this would have been a non-starter. Allan’s sand sculpting goes back 30 years when he was making one for fun at 5th Avenue. A police officer came up and told him there was a contest going on down the beach. He and his son joined it, made a surfer on a wave and won. So they were hooked. His brother Gene, sister Meredith, and son Stephen were normally the crew and participated in most of them over the years. He says he “loves doing it, but it’s tough at 73.” This year Allan used his artistic skills to design the LENS, Exchange and IOP Police emblems then engaged his years of sand sculpting expertise to build the forms and lead the team to a rewarding finish. While watching our team at work, I was impressed by the intensity of work involved, and pleasantly surprised by our “Adult – Second Place” award.

I had commented to folks that I didn’t expect we were doing this for a win, but for a show of community support. So the best reward was seeing two officers posing for pictures next to their sandy IOP Police emblem. Yea Team.