Scott Pierce Places Bid In Isle Of Palms Special Election

Following statement provided by the candidate

Scott Pierce

With Phillip Pound’s transition to his role as Mayor of Isle of Palms, I will be running for the open Council seat in the April 5 election. I’d first like to extend sincere gratitude to our City Council and Administration. You served endless hours over the past few years addressing pressures of not only day-to-day operations of the City, but also dealing with often conflicting demands of residents, businesses, visitors, surrounding communities, and State/Federal issues. The Covid pandemic magnified the obvious, way beyond our city limits – we’re very fortunate to live in a unique paradise, where all want to enjoy, live and access freely. Our community continues to face challenges and opportunities from accelerating regional growth. We’ll need to collaborate with residents, local businesses, other municipalities, and representatives/agencies at the County, State and Federal levels to address the impacts. I believe representation is your voice being clearly heard and reflected in sound public policy, actions and results.

As your representative, my commitment and goals are straightforward:

• Protect our quality of life

• Provide proactive, respectful, objective, and accountable leadership for effective governance

• Be transparent & responsive

• Keep our community safe

My community involvement offers a strong foundation to serve you. Over the years, I’ve attended innumerable Council and community meetings to help address neighborhood concerns, parking, public safety and provide assistance with City budget preparations. I currently serve on the IOP Planning Commission. It’s a privilege to work collaboratively with teams of resident professionals, addressing island issues including drainage projects, sewer & septic challenges, IOP’s Comprehensive Plan, and most recently resident Livability impacts of short-term rentals. Other community participation includes: addressing environmental concerns, identifying potential traffic & parking solutions, Adopt-a-Highway, IOP charity runs & beach sweeps, transparency efforts, Exchange Club member, Barrier Island Preservation Alliance supporter, sponsor of IOP’s Law Enforcement Neighborhood Support (LENS) program, Marina free access & greenspace, and VFW auxiliary member. As personal background, my wife Jennie and I have been married for over 35 years. We have two wonderful children who live out West and all our other relatives live in the Carolinas and Georgia. Our frequent visits, plus the warm reception we received while making the Isle of Palms our winter/ spring home for several years, led us to make the Isle of Palms our permanent home in 2015. My qualifications and skills to serve you include 28-years as an executive with Verizon, including responsibility for global operations, customer service, mergers & acquisitions, division CFO, supply chain, procurement, systems implementation, and disaster recovery.

Since retiring from Verizon in 2011, I have owned and operated a management consulting firm, focused on delivering Fortune 25 enterprise systems. I am a CPA, CFP®, and retired Registered Investment Advisor. I enjoy assisting entrepreneurs launch new businesses and am a partner in a LEED certified data center. I have a BS in Accounting, and an MBA in Decision Science & Finance. I would be honored to represent you on Council and feel free to contact me anytime. I ask for your vote on April 5.

For more information, contact scott. pierce@prodigy.net.

Editor’s Note: The last day to register for IOP’s special election is March 5, 2022. Election date: April 5, 2022.