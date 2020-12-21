Saving The Light

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will partner with Save the Light to host its annual half marathon and 5K Feb. 6, 2021, on Folly Beach. Space will be limited, and pre-registration is required.

The race supports the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse by Save the Light, a grassroots nonprofit organization formed in 2000 to save the lighthouse from being lost to the sea. Both races are USATF-certified and begin and end near the Folly Beach Pier. The half marathon is a run-only event and will begin at 8 a.m. The 5K is open to runners and walkers and starts at 8:30 a.m.

“Celebrate the new year by logging your miles from the streets of Folly Beach while supporting the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse to boot,” said CCPRC Fitness and Wellness Manager Allison Foster.

Space is limited to just 250 participants in each race, and both races are expected to sell out. Registration, now open at CharlestonCountyParks. com, closes Jan. 20, and all participants must register in advance. Fees are $60 for the half marathon and $36 for the 5K.

Race bibs will be mailed in advance to all participants.

The 5K is open to ages 8 and up; the half marathon is open to ages 10 and up.

Participants under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a registered adult chaperone. Only participants, staff and volunteers will be permitted on-site. There will be no spectators at the race.

Pets will not be permitted on the racecourse, and, for the safety of participants, the use of earbuds is strongly discouraged.

Thanks to its ongoing sponsorship, the Tides Hotel will continue to offer a discounted rate of $99 per night plus tax, for an oceanfront room with two queen beds, for participants who book before Jan. 20. Guests can call the hotel at 843-588-6464 or e-mail the reservations department at es@tidesfollybeach.com and reference “Save the Light” to reserve their hotel rooms.

There will be no awards ceremony following the race. Awards and T-shirts will be mailed after the race. The official race poster was designed by 2020 contest winner Collen Finn of Atlanta.

Masks will be required in all indoor spaces, any outdoor spaces where 6 feet of social distancing is not possible or when interacting with park staff. Masks are required at all CCPRC events except when people are eating, drinking or engaging in physical activity.

Save the Light, Inc. purchased the Morris Island Lighthouse from its previous owner in 1999 and transferred ownership to the state of South Carolina through a lease agreement. Save the Light retains responsibility for planning, engineering, fundraising and execution of all aspects of the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse.