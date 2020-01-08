Provided by Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission for The Island Eye News

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission (CCPRC) is proud to partner with Save the Light, Inc. for the third year to host their annual half marathon and 5K, set for Feb.1. Both USATF-certified races start at 8:30 a.m. and will begin and finish near the Folly Beach Pier. The half marathon is a run-only event; the 5K is open to runners and walkers. The half marathon and 5K support the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse by Save the Light, a grassroots non-profit organization formed in 2000 to save the lighthouse from being lost to the sea.

“A one-two punch sure to start the New Year off on the right foot, this race presents a unique way to support your fitness goals and the preservation of the iconic Morris Island light house,” said CCPRC’s Fitness and Wellness Manager, Allison Foster. “Actually, I consider it a trifecta – fitness goals, preservation and Folly Beach.”

“We celebrate the opportunity to further our preservation efforts with the support of CCPRC and this long-standing race,” says Patty Geery of Save the Light, Inc.

Registration for the race is now open at CharlestonCountyParks.com. Advance registration is $54 for the half marathon and $28 for the 5K. Online registration ends Jan. 29; in-person registration will be held at the Tides Hotel Jan. 31 from 4 – 7 p.m., and on race day from 7-8 a.m. (at an increased rate). An awards ceremony will be held post-race at the Tides Hotel.

Awards will be distributed to overall and age group winners for both the half and the 5K. In addition, finisher medals will be provided to half marathoners. As a premier sponsor for the race, the Tides Hotel is offering a discounted rate of $99 per night plus tax, for an oceanfront room with two queen beds, for participants who book before Jan. 5.

Save the Light, Inc. purchased the Morris Island Lighthouse from its previous owner in 1999, and then transferred ownership to the state of South Carolina through a lease agreement. Save the Light retains responsibility for planning, engineering, fundraising and execution of all aspects of the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse.

To register for the Save the Light Half Marathon and 5K, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com, or call 843.795.4386 for more information. For more information on the Save the Light organization and the Morris Island Lighthouse, visit SaveTheLight.org.