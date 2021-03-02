By Sarah Church for The Island Eye News

What a six years it’s been! Thank you for entrusting me to serve on Town Council for what has been a wonderful, frustrating and enlightening experience. It is with mixed emotions that I announce I will not be running for another term.

I have seen Sullivan’s Island go through momentous changes. I have tried to be a constant voice for environmental conservation, strengthening of our community and transparency in our small town government.

I fear for the future of our town if our residents are not careful with their vote this May. The past two years have shown us what can happen if not enough people show up to vote or pay attention to the issues.

If you didn’t like the Accreted Land/maritime forest lawsuit settlement that ensured the front row the right to remove massive amounts of vegetation, the election in May is your time to speak out.

If you didn’t like the major push for paid parking that was being done during a pandemic, when resident awareness and participation was at a minimum, be sure to vote.

If you don’t want parking lots added all over the island, using up green space as if it was wasted space, vote your mind this May.

If you think the commercial district is big enough, and aren’t interested in allowing the restaurants to expand their footprint (more traffic) and parking lots to creep into the residential district, be sure to vote with this in mind.

What Sullivan’s Island will look like in a few years depends upon you and your vote.

Please join me in voting for a community-driven Council that will protect our natural resources.

Vote for Pat O’Neil for Mayor, and Gary Visser, Justin Novak and Scott Millimet for Town Council.