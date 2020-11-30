By Andrea Harrison for Island Eye News

Santa Claus Lane is this Saturday, December 5 from 6:00pm to 7:00pm at Front Beach on the Isle of Palms

The traditional IOP Christmas tree will be pre-lit along with the Palmetto Trees along the Ocean Boulevard. These will remain lit throughout the Christmas season.

Santa Claus Lane is a drive-thru Christmas experience where Santa’s elves will be posted next to stations along the driving route as featured entertainment.

Next to the 25’ Christmas tree, elves will greet each vehicle at Sugar Plum’s Candy Stop to hand out bags of candy. At the intersection of Ocean and JC Long, elves will collect letters to Santa and place them in the special Santa Claus mailbox. Last but not least, the jolly old elf himself, will be seated onstage for all to see. Vehicles driving through Santa’s Lane can catch a glimpse of Santa Claus who will wave to all the boys and girls, naughty and nice. Vehicles will be asked to turn north on Ocean Boulevard and continue to enjoy the lights and sounds of Christmas.