By Meghan Daniel for The Island Eye News

With unanimous approval from Sullivan’s Island Town Council at its Feb. 16 meeting, a memorandum of understanding between the Town of Sullivan’s and Beemok Capital, LLC, is now in place.

The memorandum consists of an offer by Beemok to continue to operate the Sand Dunes Club as a private club for Sullivan’s Island residents. Beemok has also agreed to ensure the availability of adequate parking for the club and gave assurance that more lots than necessary will not be sold off. They also acknowledged that, should the club cease to be organized strictly for private use by Sullivan’s Island residents, it would lose its non-conforming status, which functions as an exception to the club’s present residential zoning.

Town Attorney Larry Dodds also highlighted that Beemok has “agreed to put all of these contingencies and conditions in the form of deed restrictions so that they’ll be binding not only on this particular owner now but on anybody that was to buy this property in the future.”

This memorandum arose out of concern for the future of the Sand Dunes Club, located at 1735 Atlantic Ave. on Sullivan’s Island, particularly if the club should be sold, Dodds explained.

It is non-exclusive and, by law, not truly enforceable. Thus, Council has the freedom to approve and endorse another agreement for the preservation of the club, should a match to the existing agreement be presented.

Ultimately, the new memorandum provides a starting point for future expectations and negotiations, should either party decide to pursue them.

The Sand Dunes Club currently operates as a nonprofit under the ownership of Dominion Energy. However, with talk of Dominion contemplating the sale of the club, there is concern that it could be bought by a larger hotel magnate or another group desiring a private club for people coming in from off the island.

What the town wants to avoid, Dodds stated, is the Sand Dunes Club becoming “some kind of elite stopover where people are using the club strictly to get to the beaches.” He went on to call the memorandum “a winwin for the town from a legal standpoint.”

Council member Tim Reese agreed with Dodds’ conclusion that the memorandum would be beneficial to the town, especially in regard to a shared concern of unwanted development on the island. “The last thing we want to see is a downtown hotel [on the island],” he commented.

Reese described the memorandum as “preemptive,” though appropriate, given the town’s concern for the future of the club.

A representative from Beemok made clear the company’s intentions to protect the club and maintain its current use as a private club for Sullivan’s islanders.

This memorandum, Reese continued, addresses all of the interests of the town in relation to the club, including current usages, ordinance compliance and other matters of operations.

Although the club is currently not for sale, Reese expressed hopes that Beemok will present the memorandum, accompanied by an offer, to Dominion. From there, “we’ll see where the chips fall,” he concluded.

Beemok Capital, LLC is a financial services company based in Charleston, South Carolina.