Safely Swimming Back

By Christine Zamboki for The Island Eye News

The 2021 Wild Dunes Swim Team poses at The Dolphins end of the year celebration.

Wild Dunes Swim Team, “The Dolphins” were committed to having a summer swim team despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Missing the 2020 swim team season made the Dolphins even more committed to returning to the pool.

Beecher Zamboki with a “Spirit Award” from the Wild Dunes Swim Team end of year celebration.

The Dolphin swim team kicked off practice for 6-18 year old swimmers on May 19, 2021 at the Wild Dunes Pool. COVID-19 changes to the Wild Dunes Swim Team were discussed with other neighboring swim teams and the Dolphins aligned and adjusted to ensure a safe swim season for swimmers and families.

Three noticeable changes were the swim meets, closed practices, and age requirements.

Swim meets were once a week lasting from June to July and were changed to inter-squad meets instead of competing against neighboring local Charleston swim teams. Practices were daily for swimmers but practices were closed practices.

Finally, the age range was adjusted to begin at age 6 instead of age 5 to reduce the number of swimmers, keeping social distancing measures in place. In spite of the COVID-19 changes, swim meets were a huge success for local families.

Sandra Schuyler, parent of Bella Schuyler, an 8-year-old swimmer on the Dolphin team, said, “As a parent, this was Bella’s first year on the swim team, and it was amazing to watch my daughter grow as a swimmer and fall in love with the sport.

Bella improved in her front stroke and she is already asking about the swim team next year.” The intersquad teams were named by the swimmers themselves; the names selected were “Sea Donkeys, Tiger Sharks, Rubber Duckies, and Super Sea Turtles.”

Each team had four intersquad meet opportunities at the Wild Dunes Pool during the months of June and July. The Wild Dunes Dolphins celebrated the end of the season with a party of 126 swimmers on July 12. The celebration was hosted by Dolphin head coaches Eric Stabene, Derek Sireci, and assisted by Susan Stabene.

Swimmers received trophies for swimming in each age bracket and special awards for each age included “Coaches Award, MVP, and Spirit Award.” Thank you to the head coaches Eric Stabene, and Derek Sireci for a successful 2021 swim season.

Thank you local sponsors for the Wild Dunes swim team. Sponsors for the 2021 swim team include Harris Teeter IOP, Just Beachy Golf Carts, The Culp Real Estate Group, DeepWater Church, Weeks & Irvine Law Firm, Carolina One-Clay Cunningham, Elizabeth Newman Interior Design, IOP Beach Chair Company, The Chason Family, The Gillespie Family, The Flowers Family, The Rice Family, The Kaloupek Family, and Wild Dunes Community Pool.

For more information, visit wilddunesdolphins.com, or email swim@wilddunesdolphins.com.