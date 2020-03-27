Ryan Buckhannon Seeks State House Seat

By Ryan Buckhannon for The Island Eye News

My love affair with the Lowcountry began as a boy. I remember vacationing on Isle of Palms with my parents when life was simpler – before the era of iPhones, Instagram and yes, pandemics. I vowed that one day, I’d return. And return I did.

Along the way, I met my wife, Sonya, and we jumped headfirst into serving this incredible community. We raised our now 21-year-old triplets on the Isle of Palms. All three boys appreciate the natural beauty that surrounds us.

For a decade, I operated a chiropractic practice in Mount Pleasant and learned valuable lessons that only small business owners can know. Making payroll and dealing with government bureaucracy gave me more than a few gray hairs.

Since selling the chiropractic practice in 2007, Sonya and I have owned and operated Buckhannon Tile & Design in Mount Pleasant. We have seen firsthand the growth in our area, particularly East of the Cooper River.

Early in my small business career, I heard the call to public service. It’s hard to believe I’ve served on Isle of Palms City Council for a total of 19 years. Time flies. Over those years, I have chaired the Public Safety, Public Works, Recreation and Real Property committees.

I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the residents of Isle of Palms, but now my family and I hope to serve our community on a larger stage.

Following State Rep. Mike Sottile’s recent announcement that he is not seeking another term representing District 112, several friends, family members and political leaders asked me to consider running for the seat. Their requests humbled me, given Rep. Sottile’s principled leadership and excellent constituent service.

After prayerful consideration with my family, I have decided to run for House District 112. I’m running because I believe that only the state Legislature can correct the many issues that we are trying to resolve as a city and region.

We must do more to protect the Lowcountry’s unique quality of life. Flooding, storm water runoff and beach erosion threaten not only the natural beauty around us but our economic vitality.

Traffic chokes too many roads, and poorlymanaged development is only making the problem worse. The Lowcountry sends far more dollars to Columbia than it receives in return.

South Carolina needs more “home rule,” where cities and towns are allowed to make the best decisions for their area, not legislators in Columbia or Washington. Let’s enable communities to utilize their own tourism tax dollars to improve and maintain infrastructure and not just promote tourism, which further stresses infrastructure.

What good is consistently promoting tourism if people can’t get there?

On City Council, I worked for positive reforms in our community, and I am hopeful that I can bring the same common-sense decisionmaking, conservative values and transparency to Columbia. I’ll watch your tax dollars like a hawk and fight hard for our fair share of state funding.

Recent retirements across the Lowcountry mean our area has lost significant influence in Columbia. Now more than ever, we need leaders who have experience working on the issues that will define this decade and beyond. It’s time for action to improve infrastructure, traffic and our quality of life.

Please consider supporting my campaign in the Republican primary on June 9. I would be honored to have your vote.