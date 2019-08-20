Rusty Streetman To Run For Isle Of Palms City Council

Staff Report for Island Eye News

As a 35 year resident of the Isle of Palms, Rusty Streetman announces his run for Isle of Palms City Council.

Since his retirement from the corporate world a few years ago, Streetman has become much more involved in Isle of Palms community issues and opportunities. He’s attended many City Council and Committee meetings over the past few years, and frequently goes on record during the “Citizens Comments“ portion of the agenda for issues pertaining to public safety, livability, and real property. He now seeks an opportunity to be even more involved by being a representative of the IOP residents and their interests.

Streetman brings his 40 plus years of business experience as a former executive of a major regional retailer (Southeastern Grocers, BI-LO) that operates in eight states throughout the southeast. He held various executive positions during his career, including Vice President of Store Operations, Vice President of Human Resources, Corporate Director of Training and Development, and several District Director positions.

Over the span of his career, he received a number of business achievement awards, recognizing his business acumen, and leadership of the several thousand associates under his area of responsibility.

Since his retirement from the corporate world, Streetman has engaged in retail business consulting, and worked with various law firms as an “expert witness” in legal matters pertaining to retail operations and/or Human Resources. He studied at both Anderson University and Erskine College, majoring in history.

He is passionate about giving back to the great community we live in, and currently serves on the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital Advisory Board – promoting and helping raise funds for the new Children’s Hospital in Charleston. He previously served on the Lowcountry Food Bank Board of Directors for 9 years from 2005 to 2014.

Streetman and his wife of 51 years, Deborah, have lived on the Isle of Palms since August 1984 (35 years) and are “Hugo Survivors.” They have two daughters, a grandson and a son-in-law, who also live on the IOP.

“If elected, I pledge to be collaborative in my approach to City issues by being engaged with residents, listening to your concerns, and acting in your best interest as a servant leader on Council,” says Streetman. “This small, beautiful island we live on will continue to flourish and thrive as we all work together to keep this ‘paradise’ a great place to live.”