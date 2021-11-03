Runoff Might Be Necessary

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Pounds and Buckhannon adding up results.

The Charleston County Board of Elections & Voter Registration will review 17 provisional ballots Thursday morning and determine if a runoff election will be necessary to choose the next mayor of the Isle of Palms.

According to unofficial results from Tuesday’s election, Phillip Pounds defeated Ryan Buckhannon 1,006 to 929, garnering exactly the number of votes necessary to reach the 50% plus one threshold necessary to claim victory. However, 17 provisional ballots still must be counted. According to Board Executive Director Isaac Cramer, these ballots could be rejected if it is determined that they were submitted by people who are not registered to vote on Isle of Palms.

Joshua Hooser received 68 votes, and there were seven write-ins.

Based on the unofficial numbers, IOP voters chose four new Council members – Jan Anderson with 1,263 votes, followed by Katie Miars at 1,197, John Bogosian at 1,140 and Blair Hahn at 1,001. Other candidates, in order of their finish, were Andrew Vega, Nadine Deif, Bryan Stevens, Alex Skatell – who withdrew from the race before Tuesday’s election – and Edwin Boyle. There were 62 write-ins.

Cramer pointed out that 43.34% of IOP’s registered voters – 2,019 out of 4,553 – turned out Tuesday, by far the highest percentage in the area.

“It was a pretty significant turnout. Most were less than 20% across Charleston County,” he said.

According to the unofficial results, Buckhannon was victorious in Precinct 1A, at Town Hall, 255 to 201, and in Precinct 1B, at the Rec Center, 436 to 280. However, Pounds picked up 525 votes to Buckhannon’s 238 in Precinct 1C, also at the Rec Center.

If a runoff is necessary, voting will take place Nov. 16.