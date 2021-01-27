Running With The Wild Things At Caw Caw Interpretive Center

by Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

(Photo by Kate Timbers).

Grab your running shoes and get the whole family ready to run with the wild things at Caw Caw.

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will host its annual Where the Wild Things Run 5K run and walk on March 6 at Caw Caw Interpretive Center in Ravenel. Registration is open through Feb. 24.

With an abundance of wildlife, Caw Caw Interpretive Center is a perfect venue for nature lovers. Runners and walkers will experience breathtaking views as they run through its scenic trails – and they also may encounter “a wild thing or two.”

The race begins at 8:30 a.m. The 5K run and walk is for ages 10 and up, and those ages 10 through 15 will need to be accompanied by an adult chaperone. There will be no spectators; only participants, staff, volunteers and chaperones will be permitted on-site. Dogs and bicycles are not allowed at Caw Caw. Masks will be required at all times, except for those who are eating, drinking or engaging in physical activity.

Registration must be handled online, and the fee is $32. Race bibs will be mailed in advance to registered participants, and awards will be mailed after the race. There will be no post-race ceremony.

Caw Caw Interpretive Center is a 654-acre site in Ravenel that is rich in natural, cultural and historical resources. It contains areas managed for wildlife including waterfowl, songbirds, otters, deer and more, as well as favored habitats for rare wildlife such as American alligators, swallow-tailed kites, and bald eagles. The scenic park features more than seven miles of trails, with trailside exhibits, elevated boardwalks through wetlands, historic rice fields, remnants of a former tea farm and wildlife habitats.

Register for the Where the Wild Things Run 5K Run and Walk at CharlestonCountyParks.com/WTWTR or call 843-795-4386.