Running For The Children

By The Isle Of Palms Recreation Center for The Island Eye News

OVERALL 10K RESULTS:



Male Overall 1 – 98



1. Michael Wegner, 24, Hanahan — 35:55

2. Benjamin Laprise, 25, Mount Pleasant — 36:14

3. Novakowski Evan, 32, Charleston — 36:40



Female Overall 1 – 98



1. Shannon Bain, 36, Goose Creek — 36:57

2. Mary Legare Whaley, 35, Charleston — 41:08

3. Jennifer Lybrand, 34, Columbia — 42:02



OVERALL 5K RESULTS:



Male Overall 1 – 98



1. Nick Meyers, 25, Mount Pleasant — 17:35

2. Thomas Lantz, 41, Charleston — 18:34

3. Neil Sickendick, 33, N/A — 19:47



Female Overall 1 – 98



1. Adair Shaw, 14, N/A — 19:26

2. Jennifer Davis, 34, Lexington — 19:56

3. Alison Chapman, 42, Mount Pleasant — 20:27









For the past 29 years, the local Exchange Club has brought together individuals from all over the Charleston area to stop abuse to the Lowcountry’s most defenseless citizens: the children of the Charleston area. This year, the 5K & 10K #IOPrun for prevention of child abuse offered a hybrid event with a virtual option as well as the in-person race along the IOP Connector bridge on Saturday, Oct. 2. Over the past two decades, our race has donated over $1 million to local nonprofits working to heal the children and families of the Lowcountry that have been harmed by child abuse. This year, $80,000 was raised collectively by sponsors and participants. “What a wonderful day it was for a race. Thank you to the 828 race day and virtual racers along with the 200-plus volunteers that came out and supported the 29th Annual Isle of Palms Connector Run and Walk for the Child.”

Grand Marshal Layne McCombs Kipp kicked off the celebration with Mayor Jimmy Carroll and Keira Ferilas blew the crowd away with her singing of the National Anthem. The family friendly fun run had a lively afterparty with beer, live music and kids activities.