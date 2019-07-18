Run, IOP, Run

by Brielle Asero for Island Eye News

The IOP Beach Run scheduled for Jul. 27 has one of the islands biggest turnouts, bringing in crowds of over 300 runners. This event attracts participants of ages ranging from 4 years to 65+. The run has been held by the IOP Rec since 1998, and was previously known as the “Land Shark Run.” Employees this year have been planning the perfect morning to race by watching the tide tables for over six months, ensuring comfort and space for all runners. Tourists, residents and vacationers are all encouraged to attend. Proceeds benefit the Isle of Palms Recreation Department toward building projects on the island.

This early morning event, beginning at 8 a.m. at The Windjammer, includes multiple experiences such as a youth “Fun Run,” a 5K/10K run and a 5K walk. Awards for the fastest times will be given to the top male and female runners in the 5K and 10K, as well as the two best male and female of each age division. In addition, all children will be given race ribbons at the end of the youth runs.

The Rec Department asks runners to register via racesonline.com, iop.net or at the IOP Recreation Center. Late registration will also be offered at the Windjammer the morning of the race up until 7 am. Participants will be given a parking pass in their registration packet for the morning of the race, providing close access to the beaches for an easy morning. Join us July 27th for the 2019 IOP Beach Run.