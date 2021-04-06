Room In The Inn

By Meghan Daniel for Island Eye News

The Wild Dunes Resort’s Sweetgrass Inn held its grand opening Friday, March 26.

Friday, March 26 marked the grand opening of Wild Dunes Resort’s newest addition, Sweetgrass Inn. The Inn, which was announced in 2019, comprises four of the 1,600 acres of oceanfront property that Wild Dunes Resort, a Hyatt Hotels Corporation affiliate, is situated on along the northern tip of Isle of Palms. A handful of new amenities will complement the extensive venue space within and atop the Inn and other Wild Dunes attractions.

Isle of Palms Mayor Jimmy Carroll called the Sweetgrass Inn “an incredible asset for the Wild Dunes,” adding, “Hopefully, they have planned appropriately for peak traffic and parking, especially when the Inn is full, and events are taking place. I would expect developers of this magnitude and quality to plan for parking and traffic for their peak hours. This Inn and spa bring a whole new level of quality to the Wild Dunes and for our island.”

In addition to the spa that Carroll highlighted, the Inn also features a new entrance and welcome center which lead into a spacious lobby and bar area, as well as an 8,000-squarefoot grand ballroom, a 3,000-square-foot rooftop ballroom, 6,000-square-foot rooftop terrace, 570 square-foot boardroom, 2,750-square-foot fitness center, an expansive pool deck and a 14-room spa. Guests can book one of 153 bedrooms, offered in King, double Queen and one-bedroom suite varieties. New retail space and three new dining and drink options—The Oystercatcher, The Laughing Gull and The Nest, a rooftop bar scheduled to open in May—were also added to the premises as part of the Inn. The ballrooms and rooftop terrace can accommodate groups of up to 650 people, doubling the existing meeting and event space available on Wild Dunes’ property.

As with the rest of Wild Dunes Resort, Sweetgrass Inn was developed by Lowe, a private real estate company that has owned and managed the property for 30 years, with partner Dart Interests, a real estate investment and development firm. Several representatives from Lowe, Destination Hotels and Wild Dunes Resort were present at the ribbon cutting ceremony on the 26th.

Robb Walker, Managing Director at Wild Dunes Resort, said of the appeal of the Inn: “We believe Sweetgrass Inn resonates with today’s traveler seeking a warm sense of belonging through connections to our unique Lowcountry culture. When families visit Wild Dunes Resort, they have the opportunity to create a tradition. The growth of our resort experience continues this tradition, and the opening and addition of Sweetgrass Inn as a distinct, true to place resort is certain to serve as the backdrop for countless family memories.”

Sweetgrass Inn is named after the native sweetgrass plant that grows along the dunes of the South Carolina coast and which is popularly woven into baskets that have become a signature memento of the Charleston area. The rooms and amenities within the new space also pay homage to the surrounding region; the Indigo Room & Rooftop, Osprey Ballroom and Avocet Boardroom all include familiar flora and fauna in their titles.

The Inn will be running a grand opening special through December 31, 2021 that includes a $50 daily resort credit when booking for more than two nights at a time.