Roasting At The Shed

Provided for Island Eye News

Friends of the Hunley’s annual fundraiser is celebrating a milestone as it enters its 15th year.

The Hunley Oyster Roast and Silent Auction will be held Nov. 1 from 7 – 10 p.m. at the Visitors Bus Shed in Downtown Charleston.

The event has become a local favorite offering an all-you-caneat menu of oysters, BBQ, and sides along with live music and an auction, all for the price of one general admission ticket, $45. “We are pleased that our event has become more popular every year. We are hopeful to experience our best turnout ever during our 15th Annual Oyster Roast to help the cause of maritime preservation and education,” Kellen Butler, Executive Director of Friends of the Hunley, said.