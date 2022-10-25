Road Closures For Isle Of Palms Halloween Golf Cart Parade And Festival On October 29

By Jenea Taylor for Island Eye News

The third annual Isle of Palms Halloween golf cart parade and carnival will take place Saturday, October 29, 2022 starting at 10 a.m. on Isle of Palms, SC. The event will start and end at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center located at 24 28 Ave, with a festival following the parade. This event will have an impact on some roads on the island. Look for traffic updates and road closures on our social media accounts, @IsleofPalmsPD

The following is a list of road closures and times: