Rita Ginsberg Is Artist Of The Month At Perspective Gallery

By Kathy Bates for The Island Eye News

“Southern Charm,” a pastel by Rita Ginsberg.

Rita Ginsberg, whose pastel works feature birds and landscapes, is artist of the month for January at Perspective Gallery in Mount Pleasant.

Ginsberg began her artistic journey in her 20s, drawing pencil and charcoal portraits for friends and family, which was the foundation of her artistic journey.

She grew up in Michigan and worked as a graphic designer for two printing companies. During this period, she became skilled in technical ink drawing, airbrush illustration, typography and printing methods.

She has developed a love of painting with soft pastel, her medium of choice. She began by painting pet portraits and soon expanded her interests to include painting wildlife birds, animals and seascapes. Her paintings are detailed and realistic in style, exhibiting the beauty and harmony of her subjects.

Perspective Gallery is located at 1055 Johnnie Dodds Blvd.