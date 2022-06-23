Revamped Golf Cart Path Safens Ocean Park Plaza

Photo by Lynn Pierotti for Island Eye News

The previous configuration of Ocean Park Plaza required golf carts users to merge into the sidewalk, exit on the northbound lane on Palm Boulevard and turn left into Ocean Park Plaza.

With this project, the City of Isle of Palms lowered the curb to allow golf carts to safely turn into Ocean Park Plaza without needing to go through Palm Boulevard where vehicles are traveling at high speeds. This project was initiated by Councilmember Jimmy Ward through Public Works.