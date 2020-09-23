By Gregg Bragg, The Island Eye News Senior Staff Writer

Ben Pogue wants to be the 9th circuit solicitor.

Ben Pogue is running to be the next solicitor for the 9th Circuit, an area encompassing Charleston and Berkeley counties. The former News 2 meteorologist turned attorney said during a phone interview Sept. 18 it is the only one of 10 such positions in the state being contested, and the first time there has been a contested election for a South Carolina solicitor in nearly 20 years. He described the position as akin to a district attorney. He’s developed an interesting solution for campaigning in the COVID-19 era.

Pogue is leveraging Zoom to conduct an ongoing series of meetings he calls restorative justice forums. The objective is to get input from residents and community leaders. Examples of some of the presenters include: Samuel Bellamy, who is acclaimed for his work in community economic development and the mentoring of local youth as the principle consultant at SC Mentors; Dr. Jen Baker, a professor at the College of Charleston who has done extensive research in virtue ethics; Dr. Robert Brown, the Criminal Justice Department chair at Carolina Central University, who spoke on sentencing mitigation; and Dr. Grant Gilmore, who holds the Addlestone Chair in Historic Preservation at the College of Charleston and contributed his expertise on urban design and community planning.

Pogue runs an amiable if tight ship, leading sessions from among an array of presenters that varies each week, held most Wednesdays at 7 p.m. He then sifts attendees into smaller breakout sessions for discussions designed to produce a summary that is reported back to the larger group. Everybody leaves wiser than when they arrived, having actually participated in and advanced the goal of defining restorative justice.

“First and foremost, restorative justice is the mind-set of focusing on victims and healing their experience, healing the harm from the violence they have endured. What we thought of as criminal justice in the past is ‘how do we put people away for as long as we can?’ Prosecution! Restorative justice is more a matter of healing the victims,” he said.

The transition requires engaging with victims and the community in general to help derive sentences, as well as using listening and mediation skills Pogue claims in abundance. Information distilled from his campaign’s website illustrates his point.

Pogue got his undergraduate degree from William & Mary and his J.D. from the Charleston School of Law. He volunteers at 15 different organizations, including the South Carolina Bar House of Delegates; the Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce; the North Charleston R.E.C.A.P. (Rebuilding Every Community Around Peace); the East Cooper Faith Network; the Trident Literacy Association; and the South Carolina Association for Justice.

Pogue noted that there is a cost factor to mass incarceration that is seldom considered in the current “throw the book at them” environment. It costs money to put people in jail, and Pogue thinks it’s not only possible but potentially even preferable for cash strapped jurisdictions to issue citations for nonviolent offenses in lieu of jail time, especially in the case of younger offenders. Aggressive jail terms for minor infringements, Pogue posited, simply funnel younger people into a spiral that manufactures violent crimes as an inevitable by-product as they get older.

Pogue has four recommendations to improve the 9th Circuit solicitor’s office: hire a diverse prosecutorial staff; stop unfairly striking black jurors; mandate community interaction; and immediately fund and execute a racial bias audit of the solicitor’s office.

“These initiatives do not need time-consuming legislation or budget overhaul. These are the basics. These changes could have been made any time in the last 13 years since our current solicitor has been in office. Ben will implement these changes on day one,” asserts Pogue’s website.

“The problem that we’ve had over the last 50 years in many jurisdictions, not just South Carolina, is thinking mass incarceration is the only tool we have, that prosecution is the only tool we have in making sure that we put bad people away, and that’s really not the case. What we see is that [communities] are doing more to institute more diversion programs, more restorative justice programs and practicing ‘smart justice.’ A small percentage of the population is responsible for an inordinate amount of crimes. We need to target the right people. … the people that keep getting off the hook with plea deals and gaming the system,” concluded Pogue.

The Island Eye News has reached out to Pogue’s opponent, Scarlett Wilson, to see if she would like to be interviewed for an article in our next edition.