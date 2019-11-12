Republican Presidential Candidate Mark Sanford Suspends Campaign Citing “Impeachment Noise”

By Sarah Allred for Island Eye News
Republican Presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Representative Mark Sanford announced his intention to suspend his Presidential Primary campaign today. In announcing his decision in front of the New Hampshire State House, Governor Sanford cited the overwhelmingly polarized climate swirling around the Congressional Impeachment Inquiry as a phenomenon that makes deliberate conversation and debate on substantive issues impossible at this time in Republican circles. Sanford pledged to continue building awareness on the issue of debt and deficits warning that we are marching toward “the most predictable financial crisis in the history of our nation.”
“I am suspending my race for the Presidency because impeachment has made my goal of making the debt, deficit and spending issue a part of this presidential debate impossible right now. From day one, I was fully aware of how hard it would be to elevate these issues with a sitting president of my own party ignoring them. Impeachment noise has moved what was hard to herculean as nearly everything in Republican party politics is currently viewed through the prism of impeachment.”
Governor Sanford continued, “This is hardly a lens through which I want to look at things as I believe the debate of ideas is vital for both the conservative movement and for the American voter. What’s needed here is simply a national conversation on whether or not we believe in math. Ours does not add up in Washington and continued denial here could end the American civilization and the dreams that come with it. Unfortunately, with impeachment the wagons are circled, tribes and allegiances are declared and this obliterates the chance to debate and address a host of critical issues.”
“More than anything we need a debate about our debt and how we pay for this political season’s many grand promises and the ones already accumulated in Washington. We also need a robust debate on trade and tariffs, our belief in institutions, the President’s tone and a whole lot more, but those things will not happen in a Republican primary embattled with impeachment,” said Governor Sanford.
“Finally I would like to thank the people of New Hampshire and people from across this country for the conversations we have had on the need for financial sanity.” “It’s my hope and intention to find new ways to raise and elevate these vital themes,” concluded Governor Sanford.