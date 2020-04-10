Report On Accreted Land Released

By Brian Sherman, Island Eye News Managing Editor

The Sullivan’s Island Town Council won’t take any concrete action concerning the island’s accreted land until the threat of the coronavirus is gone and local residents are able to voice their opinions on the subject in person, according to Mayor Pro Tempore Chauncey Clark.

However, the Council was scheduled to hold a virtual meeting April 6, with only one item on the agenda: giving Biohabitats the authority “to prepare a grant pre-proposal letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Federation for the conceptual design of a back-dune ridge and storm water retention infrastructure in the accreted land.”

The ridge, running almost the length of the entire island, was among the recommendations included in a report released by Biohabitats March 27. The report followed a March 10 public meeting where most of the residents who voiced their opinion opposed much of the plan.

“The whole idea is to have experts look at our land and give us their opinion about what we need to do to provide a balanced ecosystem,” Clark said. “There will be time for discussion on all the ideas, and everyone will be able to put their two cents in. We’re going to wait until the pandemic is over, open it up for discussion and decide what parts we want to move forward on and what parts we don’t want to move forward on.”

Clark pointed out that authorizing Biohabitats to prepare the pre-proposal will simply “get us in the queue” for the possibility of receiving the grant.

Fellow Councilman Bachman Smith had questions about the report, and he was unhappy about having to vote on any aspect of it just four days after its release.

“I’m not comfortable with a special meeting to discuss something that I received on Thursday, in the middle of a global pandemic,” he said. “Life as we know it is a little on hold, and we’re being asked to talk about something that’s been a highly-controversial, hot-button issue for this town for a long time.”

Two of the major concerns Smith had about the report were recommendations to funnel storm water from the streets of Sullivan’s Island into the accreted land – which he referred to as “pretty shaky” – and creating a dune that would also serve as a walking and running trail – which he called “pretty heavy manipulation of topography.”

“This is not crucial to do right now. To touch on something so controversial without the public being able to have any meaningful input is troubling,” he said. “I just want people to have their voice heard.”

“This is not the way a government should operate,” he added. “You do not shut out the people. You do not force through a proposal related to a controversial topic that has consumed the island for years. This is not the time to do that.”

Susan Middaugh, who served on the Council from 2013 to 2017, said the controversy over the island’s accreted land and maritime forest has always been about front beach homeowners wanting an unimpeded view of the Atlantic Ocean. She pointed out that Hurricane Hugo removed most of the vegetation in 1989.

“They want the ocean view they had when the land was put into a land trust in 1991,” she said. “Right after Hugo, people could sit on their deck and see nothing but sand and ocean. The vegetation came back, and it’s been growing and developing since.”

She added that from 2013 to 2017, she and her fellow Council members focused on establishing a transition zone between homes and the maritime forest, where up to 100 feet of land could be partially cleared. Smith, a Council member since 2015, agreed that doing too much to manage the accreted land might be a mistake.

“I’m a strong believer in the resiliency of the natural world,” he said. “I’m a strong believer in a light touch. What has been proposed is not a light touch.”

Clark, meanwhile, said the Council is looking for a way to strike a balance between those who want a view and those who want a forest. He said the Council is still seeking input from the public, possibly through letters and emails until actual meetings are possible again.

“Right now, we’re only doing the things the town needs to do to continue to function,” he said. “Non-essential items will be pushed back.”

The complete report prepared by Biohabitats is available by visiting the Town’s website: sullivansisland.sc.gov.