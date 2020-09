Staff Report for Island Eye News

On Sept. 11, Sullivan’s island Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Mandy Hawver, center, walked across the Ravenel bridge in tribute to those who lost their lives 19 years ago on 9/11. She took the five mile trek in her full fire and rescue gear, which weighs more than 100 pounds. Among those supporting her walk were, left to right: Bridget Welch, Ginny Stith, Annie Mann, Courtney Sottile, Marty Poole, Pam “Rose” Otto and Becky Williams.