Registration Is Open For Off-Road Duathlon In Mount Pleasant

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

(Photo by Brian Fancher)



Registration is open through Jan. 6 for the fourth annual Off-Road Duathlon, which Charleston County Parks will host Jan. 16 in Mount Pleasant.

The three-part race will feature a two-mile run, followed by a seven-mile bike ride and another two-mile run, all on the scenic offroad trails of Laurel Hill County Park.

The event is beginner friendly and is presented by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission in partnership with Anne Moore Endurance Coaching.

“This is a great event for beginners who are looking to venture into triathlons or other multisport races,” said Moore.

“It’s also a fun option for current athletes who are looking for some cross-training in the off-season.”

The race will begin at 8:30 a.m. All participants will receive a finisher medal, and awards and T-shirts will be mailed following the race. The top three male and female finishers will be presented with bike bags.

Helmets are required, and earbuds, pets and strollers will not be allowed on the racecourse.

Spectators will not be permitted at this year’s race.

“This low-key race draws a good mix of serious competitors and beginners. No matter their experience or their fitness levels and abilities, they are genuinely supportive of one another,” said

CCPRC Fitness and Wellness Manager Allison Foster.

The race is open to ages 14 and up, and 14- and 15-yearolds must be accompanied by an adult chaperone.

Participants can register at CharlestonCountyParks.com or by calling 843-795-4386. The entry fee is $43, and race bibs will be mailed out in advance.

Masks will be required except for those who are eating, drinking or engaging in physical activity in all indoor spaces, any outdoor spaces where 6 feet of social distancing is not possible or when interacting with staff.

Laurel Hill County Park is located between Highway 17 North and Highway 41 in Mount Pleasant. For the Duathlon, runners will enter at 1400 Highway 41. Access through Park West will not be permitted for this event.

Laurel Hill County Park features several miles of running, walking and biking trails that wind through a variety of landscapes. The 745-plus-acre property features an oak allée, large open meadows, a small lake and gorgeous scenery. General admission to the park to use the trails is $1 per person.

For more information or to register for the Off-Road Duathlon, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or call 843-795-4386.