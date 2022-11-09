By Brian Sherman for Island Eye News

Six members of the Isle of Palms City Council thought it would be a good idea to reduce the size of the Council from nine to seven. IOP residents apparently disagreed – and in a big way.

At a July 26 meeting, the Council voted by a 6-3 margin to approve on second and final reading an ordinance placing a referendum on the size of the Council on the Nov. 8 ballot. IOP voters soundly rejected the plan 1,791 to 749, according to the unofficial election results.

“I feel really good. The people have spoken,” said Jimmy Ward, who, along with Kevin Popson and Jan Anderson, voted against the referendum. “They had a voice of unity. It was a huge victory for the people. They just didn’t want it. They came together and rejected it.”

“The folks behind it would never own it,” he added. “We never knew who they were, and that really concerned a lot of people.”

Voting to place the referendum on the ballot were Council Members Rusty Streetman, Scott Pierce, Katie Miars, Blair Hahn, John Bogosian and Mayor Phillip Pounds.

IOP voters also helped propel Republican State Rep. Joe Bustos to another two-year term in Columbia. Bustos bested challenger David Artushin in precincts 1A, 1B and 1C, 448-189; 553-277; and 793-337. On Sullivan’s Island, Bustos got 604 votes to 517 for Artushin.

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Republican Tim Scott won easily across the state and on the islands. He finished ahead of challenger Krystle Matthews in all three IOP precincts – 463-178; 575-264; and 800-333. On Sullivan’s Island, he won by a 643-478 count.

Incumbent District 1 U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace won all three IOP precincts, 399-236; 503-331; and 735-402. Challenger Annie Andrews picked up 591 votes to Mace’s 547 on Sullivan’s Island.

In the governor’s race, Henry McMaster won all three IOP precincts, 378-271; 473-364; and 697-437. Challenger Joe Cunningham came out on top on Sullivan’s Island, 623-517.