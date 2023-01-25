By Charleston County Environmental Management for Island Eye News

All recyclable material must be contained inside your recycling cart with the lid closed. The trucks are fully automated, meaning that the driver uses a side-loading arm that he operates from inside the cab of the truck to dump each cart. The purpose of these trucks is to allow the driver to remain inside the truck whenever possible, both for route efficiency as well as for safety, meaning that all material must be inside of your recycling cart in order to be serviced. Do not leave material outside of your cart, including cardboard boxes. Please flatten all cardboard boxes and cut them to size, if necessary, and place them inside your cart.

Any overflow recyclable material you have may be dropped off at any one of Charleston County’s many dropsite locations; these locations have large containers that can accept flattened cardboard boxes.

The locations may be found here: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/…/recycle-locations.php.