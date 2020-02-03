Reckon It Will Be Great Fun

Provided for Island Eye News

Grateful Dead fans, rejoice.

Popular local tribute band The Reckoning is returning to James Island County Park in March. This concert event hosted by the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission will take place Sunday, Mar. 8.

The concert series, which debuted last spring, will be held in the meadow at James Island County Park from 2-5 p.m. and is free with park admission.

Beverages, including beer, wine and Coke products, will be available for purchase.

Food will be available for purchase from several food trucks, and craft vendors will also be on site.

Based in Charleston, The Reckoning offers a fresh new approach to the seemingly infinite library of songs and soundscapes by The Grateful Dead. Celebrating the band’s entire catalogue of material as it developed and danced through the decades, The Reckoning leaves no leaf unturned, and the music never stops.

Admission to The Reckoning in the Park is free with admission to James Island County Park, which is $2 per person or free for Gold Pass holders.

All outside alcohol is prohibited. Dogs must be leashed at all times as this event will not be held within the dog park.

For more information, call 843.795.4386, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com or download our mobile app. This event is made possible by Coke, Link Mixson and Charleston County Parks.