Realtors Back Buckhannon In House Race

By Brian Sherman, The Island Eye News Managing Editor

Ryan Buckhannon, who is in the race for the District 112 seat in the South Carolina House, has been designated as a recommended candidate by the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors.

Buckhannon, currently a member of the Isle of Palms City Council, has also received financial support for his campaign from the South Carolina Realtors Political Action Committee.

Buckhannon is a candidate in the June 9 Republican primary.

According to a letter from CTAR: “After careful evaluation of the candidates in your race, the Candidate Screening Committee, Legislative Committee and the CTAR Board of directors have determined you are our recommended candidate. … You are the only candidate recommended in your race.”

“On behalf of the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors and our nearly 6,000 members, we want to thank you for running for office and your dedication to public service,” the letter stated.

A letter from the South Carolina Realtors PAC said: “After careful consideration of your qualifications and leadership, it is very clear that you share our vision for improving the quality of life in our state – making South Carolina a better place to work, live and play.”