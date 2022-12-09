Real Property Committee Will Take A Closer Look At Three Issues

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Three issues that in one way or another keep showing up on the Isle of Palms Council’s agenda are expected to be discussed again, on Dec. 6 or later, after they were returned to the Real Property Committee for further examination. At the Council’s Nov. 15 meeting, Real Property Committee Member Kevin Popson asked for more time to study a proposed amended lease agreement between the city and the Islander 71 restaurant and several possible parking plans at the IOP Marina. Meanwhile, the city will request bids to install an elevator at the restaurant, which the Real Property Committee, chaired by Council Member Rusty Streetman, will discuss and make recommendations to the full Council. Council Member Blair Hahn asked City Administrator Desiree Fragoso if the city would be required to foot the bill for the elevator at the restaurant, which opened for business at the Marina earlier this year. She responded that the project might be paid for with accommodations tax money, which is generated through the state’s 2% tax on short-term rentals. In a Nov. 4 email sent to Fragoso and Director of Building, Planning and Zoning Douglas Kerr, one of the owners of the restaurant, Dave Lorenz, indicated that his company would not be paying to have the elevator installed. “We understand that the City Council recommended that the cost of the elevator would be funded by ATAX funding. As you know, we have spent an extraordinary amount of money to fully renovate the restaurant and have delivered the city an amazing building. At this time and the near future, we would not be able to contribute to the project due to our current and ongoing investment in the building,” the email said. “The installation of the elevator per Trident Construction’s recommendation will reduce our seating capacity, but, as both a business owner and an IOP resident, we know this is an important issue for all the residents of Isle of Palms, and we would like to explore the process/next steps.”

The IOP Council considered three Marina parking configurations prepared by Cline Engineering at its Oct. 25 meeting. The Real Property Committee favored Plan C over Plan E because it allowed for the greatest amount of boat trailer parking, but Fragoso pointed out that Plan C was unacceptable to the owners of the restaurant. The committee will now take a closer look at Plans G1, G2 and G3.