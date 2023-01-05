Race Supports Preservation Of Morris Island Lighthouse

By Sarah Reynolds for The Island Eye News

The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission is partnering with Save the Light to host its annual half marathon and 5K on Feb. 4, 2023, at Folly Beach. The race supports the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse by Save the Light, a grassroots nonprofit organization formed in 2000 to save the lighthouse from being lost to the sea. Both the half marathon and 5K races are USATF-certified and begin and end near the Folly Beach Pier. The half marathon is a run-only event; the 5K is open to runners and walkers, and both races begin at 8 a.m. Advance registration, which is required, ends Jan. 30. Fees are $60 for the half marathon and $42 for the 5K.

Following the races, awards will be presented and food will be provided for participants.

“What better way to further your commitment to health and wellness in 2023 than to traverse the streets of Folly Beach, catching a breeze and ocean views dotted with surfers braving the waves, all while supporting the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse,” said CCPRC Fitness and Wellness Manager Allison Foster. “Thanks to all who participated. Your continued support of this race has provided thousands of dollars that allow us to continue our work to preserve this beloved symbol of South Carolina’s maritime past,” she added. Save the Light, Inc. purchased the Morris Island Lighthouse from its previous owner in 1999, then transferred ownership to the state of South Carolina through a lease agreement. Save the Light retains responsibility for planning, engineering, fundraising and execution of all aspects of the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse.

To register for the Half Marathon and 5K, visit CharlestonCountyParks.com, or call 843-795-4386. For more information on the Save the Light organization and the Morris Island Lighthouse, visit SaveTheLight.org