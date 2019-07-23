Protecting Yourself And Your Investment

Provided by The Nautilus Company for The Island Eye News

If you have a home in the Charleston area, then you are familiar with Hurricane Season. Typically, the season runs June 1 through November 30, but storms have been known to show up earlier or later. The past few years in Charleston have been particularly active – with Hurricane Matthew in 2016, Irma in 2017, and Florence and Michael in 2018. While we have managed to escape a direct landfall, each hurricane has brought its own challenges. The key to surviving this period of uncertainty is proper preparation. If you have a coastal home in the Charleston area, now is the time to prepare for the hurricane season.

Every Hurricane Season is Different

After each hurricane season, it is important to reassess your home and supplies. Prior to the start of hurricane season, our team purchases the supplies necessary to secure our clients’ homes – floor protection, batteries and flashlights, straps, zip ties, and gas. For those of you in the area during Hurricane Matthew you might remember the gas stations running out of fuel when the storm was two days from landfall. After that season, we added fuel to our list of pre-hurricane purchases. Make sure you learn from past storm seasons so you can build a more comprehensive home preparation plan and hurricane kit.

Protect Your Investment

It’s important that you protect your investment, and this means being able to quickly and efficiently prepare your home – from window coverings to furniture protection.

For our clients, we make sure we know what materials are needed for every home, and we have those materials available the moment they are needed. If you need window protection, now is the time to make sure you have all the supplies on hand. After you have secured your home, take the time to photograph the inside and the outside with the window protection in place. These photos can be used for insurance claims if you incur damage.

What if I don’t live in Charleston full-time?

Charleston is a popular vacation spot and many homeowners have vacation homes in the area. Nautilus Home Management started our Named Storm program to help our clients who do not live in Charleston full-time or do not want the hassle of preparing their home before a hurricane. With this program, we spend time evaluating a home’s potential storm issues, and taking the necessary steps to minimize storm impact. We analyze our clients’ homes, purchase materials necessary to protect it in the eye of a storm, and ensure we have adequate manpower to effectively prep the home for the storm. We’re here to help our clients stay informed of conditions here in Charleston, as well as aware of South Carolina’s emergency plans and procedures. Whether you choose to do it yourself, or hire a company like Nautilus Home Management, make sure you have a plan in place before a storm is headed our way.

To learn more about our Named Storm Agreement or our Home Management programs, give us a call at 843-6476224 or contact us via our website. www.NautilusCo.com.