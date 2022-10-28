Proposed Zoning Amendments To Preserve Recreation Facilities And Cap Density In The Wild Dunes Public Recreational District

By City Of Isle Of Palms for Island Eye News

On September 27, 2022, City Council tasked staff to prepare ordinances to amend the conservation district to include preservation of public and private recreation facilities, including the golf courses inside and outside Wild Dunes and the tennis facility inside Wild Dunes, and to cap the density in the Wild Dunes PRD to reflect the current existing units and approved lots.

On October 11, 2022, City Council approved (8-1) First Reading of five (5) ordinances to effectuate the rezoning to protect conservation and recreation areas within Isle of Palms and to reduce the permitted density in the Wild Dunes PRD. The ordinances are available online at: New Ordinances | City of Isle of Palms, SC (iop.net)

A Public Hearing was held at City Hall on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 to hear public comment on these ordinances. Another Public Hearing is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Recreation Center at 24 28th Avenue. Citizens wishing to speak must email their name and address to Nicole DeNeane at nicoled@iop.net no later than 3:00 p.m. the business day before the Public Hearing.

Citizens may also provide written comment via the City’s website: Public Comment Form | City of Isle of Palms, SC (iop.net)

The City’s Code of Ordinances require that prior to adoption and ratification, all proposed zoning amendments be referred to the Planning Commission for their review and recommendation. The Planning Commission has 30 days from the date City Council approved First Reading (October 11, 2022) to make its recommendations to City Council. The next meeting of the Planning Commissions is scheduled for November 9, 2022.

After the Planning Commission makes its recommendations to City Council, City Council may consider Second Reading and ratification of the five (5) ordinances to rezone the golf courses and tennis facility into a Conservation-Recreation District and reduce the maximum dwelling and inn units allowed inside the PRD.