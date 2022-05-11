Press Release: Isle Of Palms Residents To Sign Palm Republic Declaration Of Independence At The Windjammer This Friday

The Founding Fathers and Mothers of the Palm Republic will convene this Friday at the Republic’s capital, also known as the Windjammer, to sign the Declaration of Independence from the state of South Carolina. The Declaration signing will be led by former Mayor Jimmy Carroll and City Councilman Blair Hahn and will take place on the back deck of the Windjammer. Signers will be wearing powdered wigs and Revolutionary-era regalia. The public and the media are invited to attend.

The event will occur this Friday, May 13th from 5pm to 5:45pm at The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd, Isle of Palms, SC, 29451.

Those attending include Jimmy Carroll, former Mayor of the Isle of Palms and Grand Potentate of the Palm Republic and Blair Hahn, City Councilman of the Isle of Palms and Attorney General of the Palm Republic, and the Founding Fathers and Mothers of the Palm Republic.

To RSVP, please reply to thepalmrepublicsc@gmail.com. For more information, please visit our website at thepalmrepublic.org.