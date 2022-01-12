Staff Report for Island Eye News

State Rep. Joe Bustos (left) presented a framed copy of House Resolution H 4663 to Sullivan’s Island Mayor Pat O’Neil on Jan. 7 at the Maritime Forest. The resolution commends the town for protecting and preserving the forest. Sullivan’s Island’s previous Council voted last year to settle a 10-year-old lawsuit and permit some trees to be cut, but the current Council is looking for ways to change the agreement. Opponents of cutting insist that the accreted land protects the island from hurricanes and storm surge and serves as a habitat for many species of plants and birds.