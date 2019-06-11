Prepare For Hurricane Season

As the 2019 hurricane season officially begins, Atlantic Shield Insurance Group would like to provide you with some helpful tips to help your household prepare, organize and prioritize.

One of the biggest challenges is knowing where to start and how to take some initial actionable steps. We believe the best preparation takes place well in advance of a storm making landfall, so we have arranged a few resources for you to review as well as a few helpful tips with regards to your insurance plan and trusted insurance advisor.

Know your resources

For guidance on how to plan for an evacuation visit NHC.NOAA.gov/ prepare/ready.php. There you will find step-by-step instructions on actionable steps you can take now to prepare in the event your household chooses to evacuate to a safe location. FEMA also has an extremely helpful website that deals with all things flood: FloodSmart.gov.

For your local questions, the SC Emergency Management Division has put together a very helpful website: SCEMD.org.

Know your policy

If you are not familiar with your coverage limits, deductibles, carriers and the difference between wind and water policies, call your insurance agent. A 15 minute phone call will not only provide

you with an opportunity to make changes ahead of a storm, but also provide you peace of mind that comes with you understanding how your policy will work in the event of a loss. Inadequate coverage,

extremely high deductibles or no coverage at all can have far reaching financial consequences. Comprehensive insurance plans at affordable prices exist for SC island residents, so contact your agent

for more details on product offerings and pricing. If you are not satisfied with the insurance plan being presented, or the pricing, contact another local agent for a second opinion.

Know your agent

While an agent cannot afford or deny coverage, industry studies have shown that agents play a vital role in the overall satisfaction with the claim process. Atlantic Shield Insurance Group recommends selecting a local agent and allowing them to design an insurance program specifically for you. The carrier, coverage and price will be exactly what you are seeking; and most importantly you will have an advocate standing with you when you need one most.

This content provided by Atlantic Shield Insurance Group.