Predator? Pest? Problem?

By Meghan Daniel for The Island Eye News

Photo courtesy of The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

For years, red wolves were the primary predator on the islands surrounding Charleston. However, it’s now their cousin that can be spotted between dusk and dawn. According to Kiawah Island Wildlife Biologist Jim Jordan, “Historically, the native red wolf roamed the entire Southeast, but habitat change and persecution eliminated red wolves from our state by the early 1900s. This created a void for a medium-sized canid to exploit, and coyotes have done just that.”

Although coyotes have slowly ventured into the area over the course of the past three decades, widespread awareness of and attention to the animals has developed primarily over the past 10 to 15 years. Between 2005 and 2016, coyote sightings were confirmed on Sullivan’s, Kiawah, Seabrook and Dewees islands, as well as Isle of Palms.

When asked if coyotes were considered a problem or a nuisance, representatives from Sullivan’s, Kiawah and Dewees all responded with an affirmative “no,” although Isle of Palms Animal Control Officer William Collins said that when it comes to that question, it depends on who you ask.

“People who study coyotes know that like pretty much any animal, they’re afraid of you. They’re not too much of a nuisance if you keep your pets inside,” he said.

There have been no confirmed, documented coyote attacks on any of these islands, although a number of pet owners have attributed attacks on their pets to coyotes. Each of the islands has taken measures to observe, manage and provide information to residents and visitors regarding how to co-exist with coyotes, an animal Dewees Island’s Environmental Program Director and ARB Coordinator Lori Sheridan described as a “higher predator on island to help manage smaller prey species.”

Sullivan’s and IOP have published extensive informative packets on their websites regarding coyotes on the respective islands, both of which outline a few key terms that help standardize language related to the animals. Observations, sightings, encounters, incidents and attacks describe the five possible types of interactions people can have with coyotes.

Among other educational components, the packets also include practical definitions of what it means to co-exist with coyotes and be “coyote smart.”

Co-existing with the animals, the packets explain, includes both precautionary and, when necessary, defensive habits – such as hazing – on behalf of residents and visitors. Hazing is described as “an activity or series of activities that is conducted in an attempt to change the behaviors of habituated coyotes or to instill healthy fear of people back into the local coyote populations.”

The websites of Kiawah and Seabrook islands both note the presence of coyotes on the islands, and Dewees Island’s coyote information page includes answers to frequently asked questions, as well as charts and diagrams.

In regard to tracking and controlling the animals, each island has taken a different approach. On Dewees, Sheridan reported that island officials are not tracking coyotes with collars but observe them using trail cameras and noting variations in coloration and markings to distinguish among them and discern a population count, which stands at three as of this month. On Sullivan’s Island, Town Administrator Andy Benke shared, “The town has not conducted a scientific survey of the coyote population; therefore, actual population size is not known.”

On Kiawah, Jordan explained, an online map created a number of years ago allows residents and visitors to report coyote sightings so that the town can “keep track of abundance and distribution across the island.” In 2013 and 2014, as part of ongoing research projects, two of the island’s coyotes were outfitted with GPS tracking collars. These coyotes moved across “considerable distances” of the island and generally avoided developed areas.

Jordan has received no reports of coyote sightings in the past four years.

Collins said his department on IOP does not conduct population surveys, but the South Carolina Department of Natural Resource’s survey in 2018 documented around 80 on the island, although, like Kiawah, its population has noticeably declined since then. He noted that most of the coyotes seem to have migrated across the Intracoastal Waterway and were last spotted around Hamlin Sound.

When it comes to trapping and killing coyotes on IOP, although the city has deployed foot traps in the past, it does not currently maintain a commercial trapping license. The island’s website states: “Individual property owners on Isle of Palms may hire a trapper to trap coyotes on their own property. Residents may contact trappers listed on the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ (SCDNR’s) website.” In regard to hunting, the site explains: “Hunting of coyotes is allowed by SCDNR in areas; however, DNR cautions one must check local ordinances regarding hunting. Hunting would not be allowed within the city of Isle of Palms because of the prohibition against discharging a firearm.”

The coyote management plans for both IOP and Sullivan’s state that lethal control may be used against coyotes “when the interactions between persons and coyotes escalate to the level of incident or attack” and “when the town determine that a coyote poses an immediate danger to persons.”

Jordan said of the use of lethal removal for island coyotes: “Although a number of communities attempt to control coyote numbers through lethal removal, this can have negative consequences. Intensive lethal control of coyotes disrupts this social structure and can actually increase problems and encounters with coyotes as the new arrivals attempt to establish new territories.”

General suggestions for precaution and maintenance of a respectful distance between islanders, island pets and coyotes include removing potential sources of available food for coyotes, not letting your yard become overgrown to avoid creating a comfortable habitat for coyotes and always keeping your pets on a leash. Coyotes have been noticed to be more active during their breeding season, which runs from February to April. During this period, and particularly after their pups are born, they are more likely to be seen during the daytime because they have an increased need for food.