Isle of Palms resident Lalla Lee Campsen is releasing Daily ACTS: A Yearly Guide To Prayer And Praise

Isle of Palms resident Lalla Lee Campsen has announced the publication and impending release of her book, “Daily ACTS: A Yearly Guide to Prayer and Praise.”

Conceived and written over a span of more than 20 years, the prayer guide provides direction for individuals and groups alike. With God’s Holy Word as the foundation and the acronym ACTS –adoration, confession, thanksgiving, supplication – as the framework, the biblical prayers in the book have been embraced by prayer warriors across the nation.

“My guide is a proven resource for cultivating a vibrant prayer life,” she commented. “If you find your prayer life stuck in a rut, have difficulty staying focused while praying or feel like you want or need to pray but don’t know how to begin your conversation with God, you are not alone. The biblical mandate, ‘Devote yourselves to prayer,’ is one we all have difficulty fulfilling. ‘Daily ACTS’ will strengthen your personal commitment to prayer.”

The book is scheduled for release in midNovember, just in time to purchase a copy for those on your Christmas list.

Praise for “Daily ACTS” has come from Ligon Duncan, chancellor of Reformed Theological Seminary; U.S. Sen. Tim Scott; Melissa Kruger, director of women’s initiatives with the Gospel Coalition; Derek Thomas, senior minister of First Presbyterian Church in Columbia; Bill Jones, chancellor of Columbia International University; Jairy Hunter, president emeritus of Charleston Southern University; Jenny Sanford McKay, former first lady of South Carolina; authors David Teems and Mary Tutterow; and Bible Study Fellowship teacher and trainer Michaelene Sander.

You can read their comments, preview the book and order “Daily ACTS” at lallaleecampsen.com, where you’ll also find links to Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Christianbook.com and New Hope Publishers.