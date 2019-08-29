Pounds Is In The Race

Staff Report for Island Eye News

There are many large, long term projects on the City’s horizon and Phillip Pounds would like to offer his help in solving these for the benefit of all residents of Isle of Palms.

Pounds and his wife, Laurie, have vacationed on the island for many years and have been part time residents since 2010 and full time since 2015. They are members and actively involved in the IOP Methodist Church. Phillip serves on the Finance Committee there.

Pounds first became involved with the City by joining the Planning Commission in 2018. Since then he has been involved in reviewing numerous large scale projects facing the City. The Planning Commission has given him a broad view of the projects, challenges and competing priorities that must be addressed in the near future.

Now running for Council he would like to broaden his efforts to further assist in making the best, long term decisions for the City aligning with the priorities of the residents.

After a successful career in the financial services industry managing large budgets, projects and staff, Phillip feels his background and experience will help manage the many competing priorities while ensuring we maintain our quality of life in our part of paradise.

Phillip and his wife have 3 children and 1 grandson.

Contact Phillip at plpounds@gmail.com.