By Andy Benke for Island Eye News

Public Safety officials have recovered what appears to be several Portuguese Man o’ War at Sullivan’s Island. There have been no reports of stings to date. Man o’ War is uncommon during the winter months; however, recent ENE wind circulation may have driven the hydrozoan toward Charleston area beaches from warmer water near the Gulf Stream. Although the colder water near the beach may kill the Man-o-War, it still has the capacity to sting and cause pain.

The Portuguese Man o’ War is a marine hydrozoan of the Physaliidae family commonly found in the Atlantic Ocean. It lives on the ocean surface and has no means of propulsion. Wind and tide conditions often push them close to the beach or cause them to wash ashore. Its long venomous tentacles can inflict a painful sting to swimmers or even beach walkers. Stings will generally cause red welts on the skin that can last up to three days often resulting in severe dermatitis. Pain generally subsides after three hours. In extreme cases the venom can travel to the lymph nodes and cause symptoms that mimic an allergic reaction such as swelling of the larynx, airway blockage or cardiac distress.

If stung, the suggested remedy is to rinse immediately with salt water to wash away any microscopic nematocysts. Studies show fresh water is less effective as a treatment. In the event of a severe allergic reaction dial 9-1-1 immediately.

In the coming weeks beach visitors should exercise caution in the ocean and on the beach to avoid contact with the Portuguese Man o’ War.