By Grace Nichols for The Island Eye News

Art on the Beach is a nonprofit by Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services whose proceeds help low-income citizens in Charleston County by giving access to an attorney for civil cases.

(Photo by Marie Rodriguez)

For over 20 years, Art on the Beach has been a staple experience on Sullivan’s Island.

This year, the event presented by Summer Realty, returns on Sunday Nov. 14 and tickets are selling out fast. When attending the event, you can explore the inside of some gorgeous homes at your own leisure. As well as the outside because of the newly added “Porches, Patios, and Poolsides” segment. In each home you will find local artists selling their work ranging from a wide variety of mediums such as painting, wood work, jewelry, and sculptures. There will also be food served from several local chefs looking to show off their skills. While this lively event brings a lot of enjoyment, it also helps out the local community. Not only by allowing the artists and chefs to network, but by having Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services as a beneficiary. All proceeds from the event go to the nonprofit, which helps give low-income citizens in Charleston County access to an attorney as for civil cases they are not always legally appointed. The executive director of Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, Alissa Lietzow, said that the organization highlights “the importance of access to justice, and what it means to have an advocate here in Charleston County,” and that this event allows them to “broaden their audience.”

For more information or to buy tickets for this dynamic event be sure to head to their website artonthebeachchs.com. The last batch of tickets will be released on Aug. 1.