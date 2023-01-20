Police Academy Is The Next Step For Isle Of Palms Recruits

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Left to right: Dustin Griffin, Jarame Parker and Ben Miz are all headed for the state Police Academy.

Three recruits are about to take the final step toward joining the Isle of Palms Police Department.

Jarame Parker left Jan. 8 for eight weeks of intense training at the state Police Academy in Columbia, while Dustin Griffin and Ben Miz were scheduled to head that way later in the month.

IOP Sgt. Matthew R. Storen explained that all potential police officers first must successfully complete four weeks of online training before reporting to the Academy. Sunday through Friday, they begin their day at 6 a.m. with physical training, followed by additional physical activities and classes throughout the day.

They are tested every week, and, Storen said, “if they fail once, they go home.” During the eight-week session, recruits study a variety of law enforcement-related subjects, including firearms and driving proficiency, legal issues, domestic violence, gang violence, traffic laws and driving under the influence enforcement. They also are trained in practical problems such as tactics, general calls, clearing buildings and dealing with active shooters. Parker, who is 26, served three years in the Army and is currently in the National Guard. A native of Conway, South Carolina, he lives in Moncks Corner and was married in December. He said law enforcement “was something I always wanted to do,” and he chose to launch his police career in Isle of Palms “because it’s a beautiful area.” He has a bachelor’s degree in intelligence and national security studies with a minor in public health. His hobbies include kayaking, hiking and cooking. Griffin, 36, relocated to South Carolina last February.

He was in the Army from 2011 to 2019, then was a Department of the Army civilian police officer in Fort Carson, Colorado, before moving to the Palmetto State. He lives in Mount Pleasant.

“I love smaller agencies. You don’t get lost in the numbers,” he commented.

Miz started working for the IOP Police Department as a beach services officer. After two years, when he reached the mandatory age of 21, he transitioned to the job of police officer. He said he got into law enforcement because “I always wanted to help people.” Miz, who lives in Moncks Corner, is working toward a degree in criminal justice. In his spare time, he enjoys hiking and riding motorcycles.